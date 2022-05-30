Man charged in Taboo Night Club shooting to be arraigned Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men charged in the Taboo Night Club Mass Shooting in Cedar Rapids is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Timothy Rush faces second degree murder, willful injury, and other charges in the deadly shooting that happened on April 10.

Last week, the 32-year-old entered a not guilty plea and waived the right to a speedy trial.

Nicole Owens and Michael Valentine died, and 10 others were injured.

Police said Rush brought a gun to the nightclub, and court documents show he fired into the crowd “intentionally and indiscriminately.”

Law enforcement also arrested Dimione Walker in connection to the shooting.

The 29-year-old is charged with first degree murder in connection to the mass shooting.

He was arrested in Chicago, but is from Coralville.

