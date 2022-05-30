Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘Irreplaceable’ $2 million tabernacle stolen from church, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson and CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A $2 million tabernacle is missing after it was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn, police say.

The New York Police Department says the theft of the historic item took place sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon from the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

According to authorities, the thieves used power tools to get inside the church and took the 18-karat gold tabernacle. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it dates back to the 1890s and is “irreplaceable.”

The suspects also took off the heads of angel statues in the church.

The incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime. Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the theft.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids casino advocates release plans for $250 million proposal
Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
A vehicle on its roof on an onramp to Interstate 380 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Vehicle rolls on Interstate 380 onramp, one hurt
Schuyler Snakenberg.
Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting

Latest News

Tom Cruise poses for the media during the "Top Gun: Maverick" U.K. premiere at a central London...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning
The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak from strawberries