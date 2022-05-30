Show You Care
Iowa City pools open for the season

Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic facilities in the city awaiting a future renovation.
By Phil Reed
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, as the city wants input on a plan to renovate City Park Pool, and Mercer Pool, and close the Robert A. Lee Pool.

Some of the changes would be welcomed by swimmers who were present on Sunday.

“Providing more places to sit would be nice on a busy day not like today but on a busy day,” Stephanie Mendoza, of Iowa City, said. “It’s always hard for families to find a place to sit and to have kind of their little hub area so that would be something I would recommend.”

Input on the renovations will be accepted through June 4.

