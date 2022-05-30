Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Decorah Police report black bear sighting
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids casino advocates release plans for $250 million proposal

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, and some analysts say it...
Gas prices may not fall until August or later
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop
Working together, the three officers provided first aid to the choking 2-year-old.
Quick-thinking police officers save choking toddler's life