Entire Winterset Cemetery open for Memorial Day after storm damage

By Todd Magel
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - More than one thousand flags decorate the Winterset Cemetery on this Memorial Day weekend.

After sustaining damage in the March tornado and April windstorm, the entire cemetery is open.

“It’s amazing what the community does to come together in times of need,” said Rod Beem of the VFW.

Beem says it took over a month to clean up the veteran’s area of the cemetery. Several damaged trees have been taken down.

Work is still being done to repair the broken gravestones, some of which date back to the Civil War.

On Sunday night, owners of The Drift Taproom and Restaurant held a fundraiser at The Barn at Lone Oaks Farm.

The $50 donation will help rebuild the cemetery and help those still recovering from the tornado. The donation includes a BBQ dinner, homemade pies and a square dance lesson.

“It’s resilient and folks help each other out ... people just step up and help,” said Jim Liechty owner of the Drift Taproom Restaurant.

You can donate to the Disaster Recovery Fund here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

