Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting

One Eastern Iowa teacher is calling for change after the Texas elementary school shooting.
By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa teacher said he wanted meaningful conversations to start after the Uvalde school shooting.

Schuyler Snakenberg is a high school history teacher, who said he doesn’t represent a district or a union, but said sweeping mental health changes are needed.

“I’m just very sad and disappointed at the way things have been going with issues related to mental health around the country,” Snakenberg said.

Snakenberg said he reached out to all Iowa members of Congress as well as the Iowa State Education Association and National Education Association.

“As an educator, I feel like it falls on us to take the first steps,” Snakenberg said. “I would like to see the NEA pledge a percentage of their annual dues to mental health funding.”

Despite the Uvalde shooter never being diagnosed with mental health issues and legally obtaining the guns, Snakenberg said someone needs to start working towards a solution.

“I’m not telling people what to think, but I am trying to plant the seeds so people do think even if it’s just to put the idea on its head a little bit and look at different approaches,” Snakenberg said.

Snakenberg said none of the lawmakers or unions have responded as of Sunday. He said people should reach out to their representatives as well if they want to see change.

