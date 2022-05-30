Agents foil human smuggling attempts and shut down stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly a dozen stash houses were shutdown leading to the arrest of several undocumented people.

According to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, the arrests were made this past week.

In total 11 stash houses were found around Laredo that led to the apprehension of over 200 undocumented individuals.

The agency asks the community to report suspicious activity such as human and or drug smuggling to the authorities.

