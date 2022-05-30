Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend cruise night in Nebraska’s capital.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend cruise night in Nebraska’s capital, police said Monday.

Two women, ages 20 and 22, had been inside one of the cars and died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln. One person was listed in critical condition and the others were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said.

“We do not believe nor is there any evidence this was an intentional act,” Lincoln police said in a statement.

A witness told the Lincoln Journal Star that a speeding car crashed into another vehicle attempting a turn at an intersection. Hubka said both vehicles jumped the curb and struck several people standing between the street and a parking lot.

Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.

Details of the cruise night are not clear. Authorities have previously said that some drivers have attempted dangerous maneuvers to excite the crowd, such as burnouts and speeding. Hubka said none of the officers assigned to monitor the event witnessed the crash, but law enforcement reached the scene within a minute.

The investigation is ongoing, Hubka said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids casino advocates release plans for $250 million proposal
Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
A vehicle on its roof on an onramp to Interstate 380 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Vehicle rolls on Interstate 380 onramp, one hurt
Schuyler Snakenberg.
Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
'Irreplaceable' $2 million tabernacle stolen from church, police say
Dr. Beki Kellogg with Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center explains Tinnitus.
What tinnitus is and what you can do about it
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
President Biden visited Uvalde Sunday, promising that he will take action to prevent these...
Biden promises action to prevent future shootings during visit to Texas