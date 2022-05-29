Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Warm and windy for Memorial Day, storm chances around

An isolated shower or storm early Monday, followed by a lot of warmth and wind.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend wraps up with another warm and windy day.

An isolated storm is possible in the morning on Monday, but a warm start in the upper 60s should allow for an even warmer finish in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day.

A chance for storms moves in from the west on Monday night as a cold front approaches. These will likely be in a weakening stage as they arrive late in the night, but an outside chance for a severe storm exists in our northwest zone. Most of the area will be behind the front on Tuesday, but a storm chance lingers south of Highway 20. Those storms also carry a severe risk. We’ll be watching closely.

Several days of comfortable temperatures and dry weather will follow, before occasional storm chances return for the weekend and into the early part of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Decorah Police report black bear sighting
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law

Latest News

Scattered showers are possible early on Monday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 29
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 29
The warm Memorial Day continues, but storms return next week
The warm Memorial Day Weekend continues, but storms return next week
Warm and windy again on Sunday.
Warm and windy conditions continue