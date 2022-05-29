Warm and windy for Memorial Day, storm chances around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend wraps up with another warm and windy day.

An isolated storm is possible in the morning on Monday, but a warm start in the upper 60s should allow for an even warmer finish in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day.

A chance for storms moves in from the west on Monday night as a cold front approaches. These will likely be in a weakening stage as they arrive late in the night, but an outside chance for a severe storm exists in our northwest zone. Most of the area will be behind the front on Tuesday, but a storm chance lingers south of Highway 20. Those storms also carry a severe risk. We’ll be watching closely.

Several days of comfortable temperatures and dry weather will follow, before occasional storm chances return for the weekend and into the early part of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.