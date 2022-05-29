Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

The warm Memorial Day Weekend continues, but storms return next week

The warm Memorial Day Weekend continues, but storms return next week
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday! Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across Eastern Iowa. We’re waking up to clouds and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky today. Today’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. You’ll need to hold on to your hat as you head out the door since winds will come from the South from 20 to 30+. Tonight’s lows will be warmer than last night’s in the upper 60s.

Monday will be even warmer and windier than Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday and Wednesday across Eastern Iowa. Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday with the main hazards including high winds, hail, and tornadoes. Temperatures will cool into the 70s Wednesday through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law
Trevor Boyd
Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

Warm and windy again on Sunday.
Warm and windy conditions continue
Warm and windy again on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28
A beautiful and warm holiday weekend
A beautiful and warm holiday weekened