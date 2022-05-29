Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening

'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Tom Cruise got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” Paramount Pictures said Sunday that in its first three days in North American theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales. It’s a supersonic start for the long-in-the-works sequel and the film still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day Monday to rake in even more cash.

According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million. The film is playing on a record 4,735 North American screens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Decorah Police report black bear sighting
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
LIVE: Biden visits memorial, called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns