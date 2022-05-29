Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

State lowered charges against James Siegel

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges.

Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.

But the state lowered his charges this week to voluntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Court documents show Siegel told investigators Casey threw a punch at him the night of the shooting. That’s when Siegel grabbed a gun from the nightstand and shot Casey in the chest. After Casey threw another punch, Siegel shot him again in the back, killing him. The Linn County Attorney says the shooting appears to have happened suddenly during the fight.

Siegel is set to appear in court June 6th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Decorah Police report black bear sighting
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law

Latest News

Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
Learn all about dragon fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn all about dragon fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere
Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere