State lowered charges against James Siegel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges.

Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.

But the state lowered his charges this week to voluntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Court documents show Siegel told investigators Casey threw a punch at him the night of the shooting. That’s when Siegel grabbed a gun from the nightstand and shot Casey in the chest. After Casey threw another punch, Siegel shot him again in the back, killing him. The Linn County Attorney says the shooting appears to have happened suddenly during the fight.

Siegel is set to appear in court June 6th.

