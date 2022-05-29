Show You Care
One killed, another hurt in early morning Waterloo shooting

The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood.

At around 2:31 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West First Street. Officers arrived and located two adult men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals. One of the men died at the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Police by calling (319) 291-4340 and choosing option 3.

