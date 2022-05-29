Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years. (WMUR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years.

Thirty-two-year-old Armando Barron was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

A judge imposed that sentence Friday plus additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes including kidnapping, solicitation and assault.

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after...
Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.(Source: NH State Police, WMUR via CNN)

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.

Britany Barron testified that after her husband fatally shot Amerault, she was forced to drive to a remote campsite and decapitate him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate attempted ATM theft at Cedar Rapids credit union
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville

Latest News

The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
5 people, including 4 kids, killed in Pa. house explosion
A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was...
Man found guilty of killing wife's co-worker, forcing her to behead him
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spend the weekend consoling grieving...
Biden, Harris grieve with communities struck by mass shootings
Cedar Rapids Prairie High School graduation in 2022.
College enrollment drops as more students move toward trade jobs