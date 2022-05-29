Learn all about dragon fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about dragon fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Dragon fruit is also known as a pitaya or a strawberry pear. The fruit tastes like a kiwi crossed with a pear. To prepare dragon fruit, you have to slice the fruit in half, peel the skin, or scoop out the flesh. Dragon is a great snack on it’s own and is also great with yogurt or in smoothies. Dragon fruit is rich very rich in fiber and almost the entire fruit is usable.

The peak season for dragon fruit goes from June to September and you can find it in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Dragon fruit is easily identified by it’s bright beautiful color and weighs about a pound.

