Iowa organizations call on citizens to help Uvalde community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports.

Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.

And while LifeServe works on helping with the blood shortage there, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) plans to help provide for grieving families with a fund online calling for donations.

The massacre, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, left people all over the world with feelings of sadness and anger.

“Fourth-graders,” said Joe Henry, of LULAC Iowa. “I mean, we were crying.” He said all of the money raised will go to help those who need it.

LULAC’s national chapter put the call out for donations along with calls for action and condemnation.

“We have to stop it,” Henry said. “We in the Latino community, we’ll do our part. But we need everybody to play a part.”

