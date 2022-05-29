Downtown Farmers Market kicks off for the summer in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Downtown Farmer’s Market of the year was held in Cedar Rapids on May 28.

This was the first time that the Downtown Farmers Market has been without any COVID-19-related restrictions since 2019. In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition was held with certain restrictions, such as spacing and a single direction of flow, to limit the virus’ spread.

Over 150 vendors participated in the event this year.

The event will continue every other Saturday throughout the summer to September 17 from 7:30 a.m. to Noon. There will also be a special Market After Dark held on August 27 from 6:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m.

More information about the downtown market is available on its website.

