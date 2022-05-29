Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Downtown Farmers Market kicks off for the summer in Cedar Rapids

People came out in huge numbers downtown to check out the local vendors and enjoy the nice weather.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Downtown Farmer’s Market of the year was held in Cedar Rapids on May 28.

This was the first time that the Downtown Farmers Market has been without any COVID-19-related restrictions since 2019. In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition was held with certain restrictions, such as spacing and a single direction of flow, to limit the virus’ spread.

Over 150 vendors participated in the event this year.

The event will continue every other Saturday throughout the summer to September 17 from 7:30 a.m. to Noon. There will also be a special Market After Dark held on August 27 from 6:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m.

More information about the downtown market is available on its website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate attempted ATM theft at Cedar Rapids credit union
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

Latest News

Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market.
Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids
Bear spotted in Decorah area.
Another bear sighting in northern Iowa
Cedar Rapids Prairie High School graduation in 2022.
High schoolers choosing paths other than college
Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge.
Fire engulfs Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville