Center Point-Urbana takes young talent and experienced leadership into the state girls soccer tournament

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Center Point-Urbana’s Emily Bowe grew up on the sidelines of Fross Park, watching her older sister Alexis play for the Stormin’ Pointers.

“I used to watch them all the time when I was younger,” Bowe said. “I’m like ‘wow these girls are amazing. I wish I could be as good as them.’”

Now, Bowe is getting her wish and more. She leads the Pointers in goals, with 26, as a freshman. Her teammates aren’t surprised.

“She came in, worked her but off as showed us what she had,” aid senior Tallie Kohl. “We clicked ever since.”

When Bowe’s on the field, she certainly doesn’t look like a freshman. That’s by design.

“You probably can’t tell who’s a freshman and who’s a senior on this team,” Kohl said. “That’s what I love about this team because we’re all one.”

Being a tight-knit unit has helped CPU get all the way to state for the eighth time since 2011.

““I think it just has to do with how well the girls get along with each other,” said head coach Kevin Schmidt. “Sure they’ll get after each other a little bit at practice but as soon as practice is over they’re back to being best friends.”

The last time Center Point-Urbana got to Des Moines, the current group of seniors were just freshmen themselves.

“Knowing as a freshman how I felt, it was very nerve-racking and I had seniors my freshman year who helped me,” said Kohl. “I want to be that senior.”

“With our whole team they don’t know what it’s like,” said senior Keely Frank. “That’s become part of our drive this season was to try and help them, push them, so that they would get the experience that we got.”

Although the Pointers have gone to state eight times including this year, they’ve never won it. They’ll be an underdog 8-seed this year, looking to turn that trend around.

“Ultimately we would love to lift that trophy on the final day,” said Schmidt.

Center Point-Urbana begins their journey on Tuesday against No. 1 seed Davenport Assumption.

“We will work our butts off,” said Frank. “It’d be a dream if we could win it all.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

