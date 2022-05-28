Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

West High’s Shin and Singh win the 2A state doubles championship on their 17th day as a team

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A state championship puts many athletes in disbelief, but for Jayden Shin and and Samir Singh, their title is even more unbelievable.

“If you told me at the beginning of the year that I’d be winning a state doubles title I would not believe you,” said Singh, a sophomore.

He’d have good reason. Shin and Singh weren’t paired together until the district championships on May 9th. They had played doubles all year, but with different partners.

“I think growing up on these courts with Samir, practicing with him since we were young, that helped us get that quick chemistry that we needed to turn around,” Shin, a junior, said. “We’ve always had good chemistry together, and we play every well together, even in practice.”

They said the win feels great, but the next title for the Trojans is right around the corner.

“It’s one of the best feeling sin the world,” said Singh. “Hopefully we can recreate the same feeling when we win team state.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

West High’s Shin and Singh win the 2A state doubles championship on their 17th day as a team
West High’s Shin and Singh win the 2A state doubles championship on their 17th day as a team
Linn-Mar’s magical season comes to an end, Lions lose to Muscatine in the regional finals
Linn-Mar’s magical season comes to an end, Lions lose to Muscatine in the regional finals
Linn-Mar’s magical season comes to an end, Lions lose to Muscatine in the regional finals
Linn-Mar’s magical season comes to an end, Lions lose to Muscatine in the regional finals
Xavier shuts out Clear Creek Amana 5-0 to return to state tournament
Xavier shuts out Clear Creek Amana 5-0 to return to state tournament