West High’s Shin and Singh win the 2A state doubles championship on their 17th day as a team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A state championship puts many athletes in disbelief, but for Jayden Shin and and Samir Singh, their title is even more unbelievable.

“If you told me at the beginning of the year that I’d be winning a state doubles title I would not believe you,” said Singh, a sophomore.

He’d have good reason. Shin and Singh weren’t paired together until the district championships on May 9th. They had played doubles all year, but with different partners.

“I think growing up on these courts with Samir, practicing with him since we were young, that helped us get that quick chemistry that we needed to turn around,” Shin, a junior, said. “We’ve always had good chemistry together, and we play every well together, even in practice.”

They said the win feels great, but the next title for the Trojans is right around the corner.

“It’s one of the best feeling sin the world,” said Singh. “Hopefully we can recreate the same feeling when we win team state.”

