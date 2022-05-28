Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Warm and windy conditions continue

Warm and windy will be the theme for the remainder of the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our warm and increasingly windy holiday weekend continues unabated.

Expect a low dropping into the low to mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds may be seen during the day Sunday, and winds will be even just a bit stronger from the south. This pushes highs into the mid and upper 80s. A similar picture is expected to evolve on Monday, with temperatures even a few degrees warmer.

Things change Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves through. We may be in the middle of areas where storms develop, with most expected west of us on Monday night, and more expected south and east Tuesday. We will have to watch for the exact timing of the front.

More certain is the return of highs in the 70s for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate attempted ATM theft at Cedar Rapids credit union
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

Latest News

Warm and windy again on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28
A beautiful and warm holiday weekend
A beautiful and warm holiday weekened
First Alert Forecast
Summer Returns