Warm and windy conditions continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our warm and increasingly windy holiday weekend continues unabated.

Expect a low dropping into the low to mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds may be seen during the day Sunday, and winds will be even just a bit stronger from the south. This pushes highs into the mid and upper 80s. A similar picture is expected to evolve on Monday, with temperatures even a few degrees warmer.

Things change Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves through. We may be in the middle of areas where storms develop, with most expected west of us on Monday night, and more expected south and east Tuesday. We will have to watch for the exact timing of the front.

More certain is the return of highs in the 70s for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

