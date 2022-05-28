Show You Care
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the mass shooting of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might lead to a breakthrough in the political stalemate on guns in the United States. That hope was dashed shortly afterward when the National Rifle Association’s CEO gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from the shooting that killed at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

While much has changed since Sandy Hook, and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, it seems that an expansive view of gun rights is so tightly woven into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

