Town of Montezuma still wants answers 1-year after Xavior Harrelson was reported missing

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been one year since 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson went missing from his home in Montezuma. Four months later, his remains were found by a farmer about 3-miles outside of town.

Since his disappearance, the community has had a lot of questions and not a lot of answers.

“Just don’t think something is going to happen here,” said Marg McVay, one of the owners of Three Sister’s Fabric and Fashion in Montezuma.

“You don’t think that someone is going to do an evil thing like that and snatch one of our children,” said Joan Ahrens, another owner of the fabric store.

“It’s just as bad today as it was one year ago,” said Ron Hensel, owner of Ron’s Barbershop.

None of them knew the Harrelson family personally, but they, along with many in the community, continue to grieve.

“You can see the ribbons that are still around town, and people are waiting for someone to break something to the police or for them to think of something they haven’t already thought of,” said Ahrens.

Investigators said they have information in the case that they can’t share with the public, including how he died or if they have any suspects. They do say they still need help from the public with any information, something those who live here says this town desperately needs.

“We just wish we could get answers,” said McVay. “Everybody wants answers. “I have people from other communities asking about what is going on with the investigation. Obviously, they haven’t found anything new and haven’t released the cause of death.”

A reward fund was set up for the safe return of Harrelson and raised $34,000. After his remains were found, some donors were offered their money back. The remaining $20,000 was donated to the National Center for Missing and Extorted Children.

