Muscatine little league baseball team hold lemonade stand to raise money for Uvalde victims

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Little league baseball players in Muscatine are pitching in to help families affected by the school shooting in Texas.

It’s called the Kindness Duck Project. The players are selling lemonade and snacks in the hopings of raising $1,000 for the victim’s families. All of the proceeds will be sent to those hurting in Uvalde.

“My son has been watching the news and trying to explain to him what’s been happening is scary and emotional so he had the idea how can we help these families he felt so bad for the kids and the victims,” said Chelsea Harms, a mother of one of the boys.

The kids had already collected $750 by noon on Friday. If you would like to donate via Venmo, the team has an account that proceeds can be sent to - @lemonadekindnessduck

