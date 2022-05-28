Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Muscatine little league baseball team hold lemonade stand to raise money for Uvalde victims

Muscatine baseball team holds lemonade stand to raise money for Uvalde victims
Muscatine baseball team holds lemonade stand to raise money for Uvalde victims(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Little league baseball players in Muscatine are pitching in to help families affected by the school shooting in Texas.

It’s called the Kindness Duck Project. The players are selling lemonade and snacks in the hopings of raising $1,000 for the victim’s families. All of the proceeds will be sent to those hurting in Uvalde.

“My son has been watching the news and trying to explain to him what’s been happening is scary and emotional so he had the idea how can we help these families he felt so bad for the kids and the victims,” said Chelsea Harms, a mother of one of the boys.

The kids had already collected $750 by noon on Friday. If you would like to donate via Venmo, the team has an account that proceeds can be sent to - @lemonadekindnessduck

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Traffic on Highway 52
More Americans plan to travel, regardless of higher prices
Trevor Boyd
Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law
Hy-Vee is encouraging anyone who wants to show their support to the Uvalde community to donate...
Hy-Vee to Donate $100,000 to impacted families in Uvalde, Texas