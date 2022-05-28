More Americans plan to travel, regardless of higher prices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 8.3% more Americans are expected to travel this memorial weekend compared to last year traveling this year than last year, according to AAA.

Those traveling will have to spend more money traveling because flights, hotels, and gas prices are more expensive than last year. Regardless, a majority of Americans plan to travel by car this weekend.

Doug Martin, who is spending his memorial day weekend at Sugar Bottom Park, said the price to fill his RV with gas doubled from around $250 to $500. He said the increase is an adjustment, but he still wanted to go on his annual trip to the camping site.

“We bought it for the fun, not for the budget,” Martin said. “But, it would be nice to have the extra money to spend on something else.”

AAA said the price for an average flight is 6% higher while the price for a hotel is 42% higher.

Joe Eckrich, who also plans to spend his weekend at Sugar Bottom Park, said it seems like everything is increasing in price. He said the increase isn’t stopping him from traveling either.

“I don’t like it,” Eckrich said. “At the same time, we can do it, we’ve got to. We’ll adjust.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.