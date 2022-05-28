Show You Care
Marshalltown cemetery ready for Memorial Day following derecho damage

Marshalltown cemetery ready for Memorial Day following derecho damage
Marshalltown cemetery ready for Memorial Day following derecho damage(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Crews at Marshalltown’s Riverside Cemetery are vigorously preparing the grounds for what they say is the busiest time of the year, KCCI reports. The 2020 derecho left behind a lot of damage. Most of the fence surrounding the property came down, as did a lot of mature trees and limbs.

Many of the repairs are now complete, and the cemetery’s general manager says it’s a relief to people living in town.

The flags along the roadways throughout the cemetery were contributed by veterans’ families, which has been a Memorial Day tradition for decades.

