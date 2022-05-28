Marshalltown cemetery ready for Memorial Day following derecho damage

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Crews at Marshalltown’s Riverside Cemetery are vigorously preparing the grounds for what they say is the busiest time of the year, KCCI reports. The 2020 derecho left behind a lot of damage. Most of the fence surrounding the property came down, as did a lot of mature trees and limbs.

Many of the repairs are now complete, and the cemetery’s general manager says it’s a relief to people living in town.

The flags along the roadways throughout the cemetery were contributed by veterans’ families, which has been a Memorial Day tradition for decades.

