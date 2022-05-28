Johnson County Sheriff’s Office increasing traffic patrols Memorial Day weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up patrols this Memorial Day weekend. Deputies will be focusing around Highway 1 in rural Johnson County.

They are on the lookout for things like speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

“A large percentage of traffic crashes are preventable,” said Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel. “And a lot of them are caused by irresponsible and reckless driving behavior, and we’re going to be out here making sure everybody gets home safely.”

Kunkel says they chose to step up patrols in this area because they are getting more complaints of reckless driving. “Anyone who has traveled on Highway 1 on a daily basis or a semi regular basis,” said Kunkel. “I’m sure they’ve seen some of those behaviors too.”

He says the extra presence works, and it can save lives. “Traffic enforcement, particularly when we are focusing on impaired drivers, pulls impaired drivers off the road, and OWI enforcement is homicide prevention,” said Kunkel.

