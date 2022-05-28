Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office increasing traffic patrols Memorial Day weekend

A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)
A Johnson County Sheriff's Office squad car. (Mark Geary/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Phil Reed
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is beefing up patrols this Memorial Day weekend. Deputies will be focusing around Highway 1 in rural Johnson County.

They are on the lookout for things like speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

“A large percentage of traffic crashes are preventable,” said Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel. “And a lot of them are caused by irresponsible and reckless driving behavior, and we’re going to be out here making sure everybody gets home safely.”

Kunkel says they chose to step up patrols in this area because they are getting more complaints of reckless driving. “Anyone who has traveled on Highway 1 on a daily basis or a semi regular basis,” said Kunkel. “I’m sure they’ve seen some of those behaviors too.”

He says the extra presence works, and it can save lives. “Traffic enforcement, particularly when we are focusing on impaired drivers, pulls impaired drivers off the road, and OWI enforcement is homicide prevention,” said Kunkel.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Muscatine baseball team holds lemonade stand to raise money for Uvalde victims
Muscatine little league baseball team hold lemonade stand to raise money for Uvalde victims
Traffic on Highway 52
More Americans plan to travel, regardless of higher prices
Trevor Boyd
Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend
Muscatine Little League team raising funds for Texas victims