First tropical storm forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, has formed off Mexico’s southern coast. The National Hurricane Center says Agatha is expected to become a hurricane and head towards land.

On Saturday, the center of the tropical storm was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 45 mph (75 kph). The storm was moving west-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph), but was expected to take a turn northward.

A hurricane watch was issued for parts of the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca, where Agatha could make landfall by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

