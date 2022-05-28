Show You Care
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28, 2022.(Courtesy: Solon Fire Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in a northern Johnson County community was damaged by a Saturday morning fire, according to officials.

At around 4:28 a.m., the Jefferson Monroe Fire Department from Swisher was sent to a report of a fire on Club Road near Shueyville, later identified as Shuey’s at 1158 Club Road NE. Firefighters, with the effort of several nearby departments, were able to extinguish the flames.

The owners of Shuey’s described the damage as “substantial” in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. They said that the establishment will be closed until further notice, but that they planned on reopening.

It is with great sadness that Shuey’s will be closed due to a fire that has caused substantial damage. Please continue...

Posted by Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge on Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Solon Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Ely Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

