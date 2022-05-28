Show You Care
Decorah Police report black bear sighting

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in northeast Iowa is reporting another bear sighting on Saturday.

At around 11:33 a.m., the Decorah Police Department said, in a post on its Facebook page, that it was aware of reports of a black bear in the area of Trout Run Access Area. They said that it was seen crossing Iowa Highway 9 at a nearby quarry site.

Police said that they and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were tracking the bear.

The report comes two days after a video was sent to KCRG-TV9 of a black bear in Hesper, located in northern Winneshiek County. It was unclear if this was the same bear. A bear has also been sighted in the Dubuque area this spring.

The Iowa DNR recommends bringing in garbage and keeping garages and sheds shut. DNR officials also say residents should not approach the bear.

