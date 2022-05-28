Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility after a brief heat wave this month raises questions about whether officials and residents are prepared for the kind of brutal heat that killed more than 700 people in the city nearly three decades ago.

Officials have not determined the women’s causes of death but there is widespread suspicion that heat played a role. That the heat arrived in May and not during the height of summer has some warning that cities nationwide are inviting disaster by not doing more to protect their vulnerable residents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate attempted ATM theft at Cedar Rapids credit union
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Brayden Faas.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Brayden Faas

Latest News

Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Jury’s duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn’t track public debate
Weather's unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up
Weather’s unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe