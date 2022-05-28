A beautiful and warm holiday weekened

Show You Care
A beautiful and warm holiday weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re starting the weekend with a beautiful Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s across the region, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There is also a slight chance for isolated showers, but most, if not everyone, will stay dry. This afternoon will be warm and windy. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will cool into the low 60s Saturday night.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s. You’ll need the AC!

We’ll start the workweek dry and hot. However, showers and storms are possible by midweek.

