96-year-old Cedar Falls woman to be recognized for WWII civilian service

Civil Air Patrol logo.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Cedar Falls will be presented with the nation’s highest civilian honor on Memorial Day, according to officials.

Hazel Swanson, 96, will be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal for her service as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. Swanson served for a period of time in the patrol’s Cedar Falls squadron, ending in January 1945.

As one of 120,000 members of the Civil Air Patrol during the war effort, Swanson qualifies for the award after Congress voted to recognize the organization as a whole in 2014. She will receive a bronze replica of the single medal that was forged for the entire force at that time.

Swanson will be honored in a short ceremony at her home on Monday afternoon.

The Civil Air Patrol was founded in December 1941 as a way to organize the civilian air resources in the United States. It participated in thousands of missions in the United States during World War II.

