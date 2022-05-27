Show You Care
Xavier shuts out Clear Creek Amana 5-0 to return to state tournament

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Xavier shut out Clear Creek Amana 5-0 on Thursday night at Saints Field to return to their fifth straight state tournament.

Ellie Koechner led the Saints scoring two goals, while Alyssa McAleer, Mary Clare Bean and Brielle Bastian each scored one apiece.

Xavier who sits 12-3 on the season earned the fifth seed in the Class 2A state tournament. The Saints will face No. 4 Spencer (15-3) on Tuesday, May 31 at 12:45 PM.

