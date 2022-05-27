Up to 15,000 expected to attend downtown Cedar Rapids farmers market Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands are expected in downtown Cedar Rapids Saturday for the first farmers’ market of the season. Organizers are anticipating up to 15,000 people. The market is defying downward trends other area markets are experiencing.

More than 130 vendors are set for the Cedar Rapids market.

”Everyone wants to get back out, it’s Memorial Day weekend so people are going to be out with their families,” said Maddix Stovie, Event Planner at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

Aroma Artisan Pizza regularly serves up slices at the Cedar Rapids Farmers’ Market. Owner Carol Elliott says it’s the people that draw the business back time and time again.

”There are just so many people. We get to catch up with other friends and family form around town, we get to meet new people,” she explained.

Organizers believe a wide variety of vendors from produce to plants and decor, plus live entertainment make the event popular. That, and tradition. The market is in its 17th year.

”That long term tradition, just bringing it back each year. We hope to expand and grow it every market and every season,” said Stovie.

That tradition has turned at least one patron into a vendor.

”The downtown market has been a joy for my family you know raising the kids, taking the kids through with the wagons, now they’re actually working helping us make pizza,” Elliott said.

The market returns in full capacity this season after adapting through the pandemic.

