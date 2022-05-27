Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ankeny triplets
Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law
A new cheetah cub named Rozi is settling in at the Cincinnati Zoo.
PHOTOS: World-famous zoo welcomes 4-week-old cheetah cub, Rozi
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
Hy-Vee is encouraging anyone who wants to show their support to the Uvalde community to donate...
Hy-Vee to Donate $100,000 to impacted families in Uvalde, Texas