Summer Returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Absolutely beautiful weather arrives for the holiday weekend. Sunshine translates into a clear sky tonight. Overall a partly cloudy sky can be anticipated through the weekend. The stronger southerly wind builds helping push the mercury up. The 80s on Saturday turn to 90s on Monday. Storms remain to the west with a severe threat this weekend across the Plains. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

