Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Summer Returns

By Joe Winters
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Absolutely beautiful weather arrives for the holiday weekend. Sunshine translates into a clear sky tonight. Overall a partly cloudy sky can be anticipated through the weekend. The stronger southerly wind builds helping push the mercury up. The 80s on Saturday turn to 90s on Monday. Storms remain to the west with a severe threat this weekend across the Plains. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ankeny triplets
Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

Latest News

Beyond the Weather with Meteorologist Joe Winters
Clouds clear through the morning today as yesterday’s rain pushes farther east. Look for a dry...
Heating up for Memorial Day Weekend
Clouds clear through the morning today as yesterday’s rain pushes farther east. Look for a dry...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, May 27