Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Probation, $855 fine for former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in prostitution sting

The former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in a prostitution sting will serve one year of probation and pay a fine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in a prostitution sting will serve one year of probation and pay a fine.

Randy Lee Wedewer along with 10 other men were charged in the sting operation.

Wedewer pleaded guilty to prostitution this week.A judge sentenced him to one year probation, and a fine of $855. His record will be cleared after paying the fine.

Wedewer and 10 others were arrested in February after Dubuque police, state, and federal law enforcement performed a large sting operation.

Undercover agents posted ads online for sexual services. When the men went to the designated hotel, they were arrested.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’

Latest News

A new exhibit will open Friday to the public for Memorial Day weekend in Dubuque.
New exhibit opens at Dubuque River Museum for Memorial Day Weekend
The Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns for its 17th season Saturday.
Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns Saturday
A new exhibit will open Friday to the public for Memorial Day weekend in Dubuque.
New exhibit opens at Dubuque River Museum for Memorial Day Weekend
The former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in a prostitution sting will serve one year of...
Former Dubuque County Treasurer charged in prostitution sting receives sentence