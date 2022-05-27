Show You Care
Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people at a party.

Charleston Police say 37-year-old Dennis Butler was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex.

Police say the woman drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler. No one at the party was injured.

Charleston Police spokesman Tony Hazelett said on Thursday that the woman saved several people’s lives.

He said no charges would be filed against her.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

