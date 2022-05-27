Police investigate attempted ATM theft at Cedar Rapids credit union

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say thieves tried to steal an ATM from a credit union on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning.

Police said they received a report of the attempted theft at around 4:30 a.m. It happened at Linn Area Credit Union, at 3015 Blairs Ferry Road NE.

Police said the thieves used a stolen pickup truck to pull the ATM out, but were unable to get the money out of the machine.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

