Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police investigate attempted ATM theft at Cedar Rapids credit union

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say thieves tried to steal an ATM from a credit union on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning.

Police said they received a report of the attempted theft at around 4:30 a.m. It happened at Linn Area Credit Union, at 3015 Blairs Ferry Road NE.

Police said the thieves used a stolen pickup truck to pull the ATM out, but were unable to get the money out of the machine.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’

Latest News

KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about doughnuts.
Donutland opens its second Cedar Rapids location
Center Point Board Meeting
Center Point-Urbana won’t reinstate former principal, will examine class size changes
I-74 bridge
Second person dies from injuries after crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
The Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns for its 17th season Saturday.
Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns Saturday