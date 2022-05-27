Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Brayden Faas

Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Brayden Faas.
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Brayden Faas.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Brayden Faas was last seen at Kum & Go at 3132 1st Avenue Northeast at 8:06 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Faas is 5′4″ tall and weighs 111 pounds.

He has cuts on both arms due to self harm.

Police said he was wearing a black Hawkeye sweatshirt with yellow writing as well as gray sweatpants and tan boots.

If you have any information on where the child is, call Cedar Rapids police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
Electrocution Graphic
Lawsuit filed in Marion County after illegal excavation led to electrocution of two people
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

Latest News

Xavier shuts out Clear Creek Amana 5-0 to return to state tournament
Xavier shuts out Clear Creek Amana 5-0 to return to state tournament
An Eastern Iowa family says a loved one diagnosed with cancer can’t receive the needed CT scan...
Global shortage of CT scan contrast dye affecting Eastern Iowa family
An Eastern Iowa family says a loved one diagnosed with cancer can’t receive the needed CT scan...
An Eastern Iowa family says a loved one diagnosed with cancer can’t receive the needed CT scan because of a global shortage of contrast dye.
UI Professor Tim Hagle
UI Professor discusses proposed amendment of adding 'Right to Bear Arms' to Iowa Constitution