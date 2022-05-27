Operation Quickfind: Brayden Faas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Brayden Faas was last seen at Kum & Go at 3132 1st Avenue Northeast at 8:06 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Faas is 5′4″ tall and weighs 111 pounds.

He has cuts on both arms due to self harm.

Police said he was wearing a black Hawkeye sweatshirt with yellow writing as well as gray sweatpants and tan boots.

If you have any information on where the child is, call Cedar Rapids police.

