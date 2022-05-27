New exhibit opens at Dubuque River Museum for Memorial Day Weekend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new exhibit will open Friday for Memorial Day weekend at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque.

The Forever Forest exhibit is for elementary aged children, and open to the public. It will demonstrate how people live, work, and play in nature and the forest.

It’s a continuation from prior youth exhibits throughout the years.

The Museum said this exhibit works well with some of the conservation initiatives it has been undertaking, like the new green house and sustainability work.

