Linn-Mar’s magical season comes to an end, Lions lose to Muscatine in the regional finals

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 16 wins, Linn Mar finally lost to a team from the state Iowa.

The Lions were 16-2 going into their matchup with Muscatine at Linn-Mar Stadium.

The Muskies came out aggressive in the second half, scoring the game’s only goal with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Muscatine advances to the state tournament.

