Linn-Mar’s magical season comes to an end, Lions lose to Muscatine in the regional finals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 16 wins, Linn Mar finally lost to a team from the state Iowa.

The Lions were 16-2 going into their matchup with Muscatine at Linn-Mar Stadium.

The Muskies came out aggressive in the second half, scoring the game’s only goal with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Muscatine advances to the state tournament.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.