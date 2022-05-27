Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

Mark Poggenpohl
Mark Poggenpohl(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022.

Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.

“Mark Poggenpohl has a long criminal history, and it includes acts of violence, theft, and property damage,” said Washington County Attorney John Gish. “Over the years, Poggenpohl attempted or completed approximately 30 treatment or rehabilitation programs, has been supervised by probation and parole officers, and has been to prison four times before. The only way the community will be kept safe is if the Iowa Department of Corrections keeps Poggenpohl in prison.”

Poggenpohl’s prison sentence would have only been up to 10 years had it not been for those prior convictions.

He is also facing charges in Johnson County. His Washington County sentence will be served consecutively with his Johnson County one.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ankeny triplets
Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns for its 17th season Saturday.
Up to 15,000 expected to attend downtown Cedar Rapids farmers market Saturday
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown due to dangerous activity near Pence Elementary
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Police lights
Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd