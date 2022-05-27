Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022.

Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.

“Mark Poggenpohl has a long criminal history, and it includes acts of violence, theft, and property damage,” said Washington County Attorney John Gish. “Over the years, Poggenpohl attempted or completed approximately 30 treatment or rehabilitation programs, has been supervised by probation and parole officers, and has been to prison four times before. The only way the community will be kept safe is if the Iowa Department of Corrections keeps Poggenpohl in prison.”

Poggenpohl’s prison sentence would have only been up to 10 years had it not been for those prior convictions.

He is also facing charges in Johnson County. His Washington County sentence will be served consecutively with his Johnson County one.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.