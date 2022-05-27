Show You Care
Heating up for Memorial Day Weekend

Look for a dry and mostly sunny afternoon ahead with seasonal temperatures, topping out in the low to mid 70s.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds clear through the morning today as yesterday’s rain pushes farther east. Look for a dry and mostly sunny afternoon ahead with seasonal temperatures, topping out in the low to mid 70s. Things will heat up for the holiday weekend as we climb to near 80 on Saturday, upper 80s Sunday and around 90 by Memorial Day itself. This is aided by gusty southerly winds each day of 25-35 MPH at times, helping bring in the heat and humidity. Right now, it appears we’ll be able to stay dry for the weekend with rain and thunderstorm chances staying in northwestern Iowa. Out next shot at rain in eastern Iowa holds off until the middle of next week. Have a safe holiday weekend!

