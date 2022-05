LADORA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:45 pm, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of G Avenue in Ladora for a report of a victim nearly buried by soybeans within a grain bin.

Crews arrived and were successful in freeing the victim.

The victim was transported to Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo for non-life threatening injuries.

