Global shortage of CT scan contrast dye affecting Eastern Iowa family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa family says a loved one diagnosed with cancer can’t receive the needed CT scan because of a global shortage of contrast dye.

“I’ve never heard about this, and I’ve been helping my sister for over a year now,” said Kim Rubner.

Rubner’s sister, Karen, was diagnosed with cancer in April 2021. A six-month scan using a contrast dye showed she was clear of cancer; that is until another test six months later showed cancer had returned. She’s supposed to get another scan at 8-weeks, but the one she needs isn’t available.

“The oncologist told us the contrast dye wasn’t available,” said Rubner. “We’ll have to go with a traditional scan, which is OK, but it’s not as conclusive, and it doesn’t catch cancer in the earlier stages as the contrast dye would.”

St. Luke’s gave TV9 this statement: Hospitals and health systems around the world face a global shortage of intravenous (IV) contrast dyes used in diagnostic imaging (like CAT or CT scans) and other medical procedures. The shortage stems from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, China, where the world’s largest manufacturer of contrast dyes was temporarily shut down. While manufacturing has resumed, suppliers expect shortages to continue for the next few months.

UnityPoint Health is taking important steps to preserve its supplies of IV contrast dye. Clinical and supply chain leaders are working together to implement measures to ensure contrast dye is available for the patients who need it the most. These include the use of other clinically appropriate imaging services and contrast materials and the postponement of some non-emergency scans and procedures.

Depending on the situation, patients may be scheduled for a different type of exam, or their original exam may be rescheduled to a later date. We will contact patients directly regarding changes to any scheduled appointments. Our providers will work closely with patients to make the best evidence-based care decisions based on the patient’s individual medical needs.

UnityPoint Health remains committed to providing high-quality, personalized care to the patients and communities we serve.

Rubner worries about the impact this shortage might have on others.

“If this were a child or grandchild, it would sicken me,” said Rubner. “I have five grandchildren, and I pray that they never have to go through cancer.

Rubner and her family wait to learn if the dye would be available for her sister’s next scan, but the additional element of the unknown has created even more stress.

“The unknown worries, but I guess I’ve made my peace with it,” she said. “My sister is older, and she lived a full life, but you never want to give up hope.

