Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police arrested 26-year-old Trevor Boyd for allegedly choking and hitting his pregnant girlfriend.

Court documents say Boyd and his girlfriend were leaving a family gathering at approximately 8:00 pm on May 22nd, 2022, when he became angry with her. While in a vehicle, Boyd reportedly choked the her until she nearly blacked out and then punched her in the stomach several times.

Boyd reportedly told his girlfriend, “I’m going to hit it again. I’m going to make you miscarry.”

The victim reported clawing and kicking Boyd, causing him to exit the vehicle. The victim then drove toward Dubuque Law Enforcement Center where she told her story to police.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to be treated/looked over for her injuries. Hospital staff found a heartbeat for the baby and reported all vitals appeared normal.

Boyd was arrested on charges of domestic assault with intent to commit serious injury and domestic assault impeding airflow.

