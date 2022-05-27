Show You Care
Cherry Hill Aquatic Center in Cedar Rapids to open this weekend

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cherry Hill Aquatic Center opens for the season this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the pool will be open at 11:45 a.m. for lap swims and at 1 p.m. for open swims. On Monday, open swim runs from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department had previously planned to open Noelridge Aquatic Center this weekend, but changed its plans after the center had a mechanical issue.

Noelridge and Cherry Hill Aquatic Centers will open for daily swimming on Saturday, June 4. Bever, Ellis and Jones pools are expected to open on June 11.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also turning on the splash pads this weekend.

There are splash pads at 11 parks in the city. The spray features are activated when a hand is run across a sensor or when a button is pressed to activate the water.

The water is turned at nine in the morning each day and turned off at nine at night.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

