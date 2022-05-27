Center Point-Urbana won’t reinstate former principal, will examine class size changes

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Center Point-Urbana School District says it will not reinstate the former principal of Center Point-Urbana Elementary, but will examine the plan to change class sizes she resigned over.

A special meeting was held regarding the issue after parents petitioned to have it brought before the district school board.

Earlier this month, Ann Wooldridge, the principal of Center Point Urbana Elementary, resigned over the superintendent’s recommendation that the 2nd grade class be organized into four sections, down from five.

A letter from the board shows classroom size for these students will still be smaller than other districts. Many in the community are against the reorganization plan, saying the students need all the resources planned for them.

On Thursday, CPU Board President Teresa Davis released a statement on Facebook, saying the board respects any employee’s request to resign and does not deny or reconsider that action, especially when the employee has not made that request.

“The board heard many speakers provide feedback regarding the needs of our students in the primary and intermediate buildings,” Davis wrote in the statement. “The board has directed Mr. Berninghaus to reassess the student needs in all buildings and present them to the board in our next board meeting.”

The district says it is pausing its search for a new principal in light of the petition, but will resume the search next week.

Read the full statement here.

