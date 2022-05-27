Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 26th, the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board reprimanded and fined Amera Andrews and the PAC that supported her, Iowa Voter Info, for including an inaccurate attribution statement on a campaign mailer.

According to the ruling, Iowa Voter Info was not registered as a PAC when Andrews transferred $9,000 to the organization with the intention of it becoming a PAC. On published materials that are designed to “expressly advocate the nomination, election, or defeat of a candidate for public office,” Iowa Code requires an attribution statement that must disclose the party responsible for the published materials.

The attribution statement sent out with the publishing materials stated that the mailers were “Paid for by Iowa Voter Info” without disclosing it was not a registered PAC and that the mailers were paid for by the Andrews committee.

The Andrews committee did promptly correct the error by publishing a correction notice following notification from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board staff.

Andrews and Chair of Iowa Voter Info, Bret Niles, were both ordered to pay a civil penalty of $200 in regards to the ruling.

